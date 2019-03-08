Partly Cloudy

Greenfinch Avenue closed by police in ongoing incident

PUBLISHED: 18:14 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 26 March 2019

Officers have been at Greenfinch Avenue in Ipswich since receiving reports about 4pm on Tuesday, March 26 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers have been at Greenfinch Avenue in Ipswich since receiving reports about 4pm on Tuesday, March 26 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A road in the Chantry area of Ipswich has been closed by police due to an ongoing incident.

Police confirmed that they were called to the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue at about 4pm on Tuesday, March 26. However, they are not able to provide any more information about the incident at this time.

There are currently no other emergency services at the scene.

The nature of the incident and the length of the road closure is currently unknown.

Reports from members of the public at about 6pm stated that buses are being redirected in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

