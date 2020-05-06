E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Norwich Road shut following serious collision

PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 06 May 2020

Norwich Road is closed between Richmond Road and the double roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police have closed part of Norwich Road in Ipswich this afternoon following a serious collision.

Officers were called at 1.20pm to the road following reports of a collision.

Few details about the collision are known at this stage but police have described the incident as serious.

The road is currently closed between Richmond Road and the double roundabout.

More to follow.

