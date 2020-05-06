Breaking

Norwich Road shut following serious collision

Norwich Road is closed between Richmond Road and the double roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police have closed part of Norwich Road in Ipswich this afternoon following a serious collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 1.20pm to the road following reports of a collision.

Few details about the collision are known at this stage but police have described the incident as serious.

The road is currently closed between Richmond Road and the double roundabout.

More to follow.