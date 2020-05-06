Norwich Road shut following serious collision
PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 06 May 2020
Archant
Police have closed part of Norwich Road in Ipswich this afternoon following a serious collision.
Officers were called at 1.20pm to the road following reports of a collision.
Few details about the collision are known at this stage but police have described the incident as serious.
The road is currently closed between Richmond Road and the double roundabout.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.