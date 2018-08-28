Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

PUBLISHED: 16:56 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 27 January 2019

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Archant

A busy road near Saxmundham has re-opened after a Tesco lorry got stuck in mud while trying to do a three-point-turn.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the B1119 has been re-opened following the recovery of the lorry which needed to be towed away from the road.

Traffic was building up in both directions but is now free flowing again.

The driver is believed to have become stuck at around 2.45pm after trying to turn around on the single lane, B road.

A motorist who was stuck on the road behind the lorry said that a few cars managed to get past the lorry, however many could not fit. Most were forced to turn around and go on a different route.

Police attended the scene and closed the road. The B1119 was re-opened at 5.30pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Gallery - your photos of giant Dutch patrol ship on its visit to Ipswich

The HNLMS Gronigen visiting Ipswich. Picture: ALEX EMMA

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Ipswich Town aren’t bottom because of referees and bad luck

Flynn Downes and Matthew Pennington both appeal to referee Keith Stroud during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa. Photo: Pagepix

SIL Senior round-up: Defending champs Achilles go top as Henley slip up

Gavin Van Oene netted a brace for champions Achilles in their 3-2 win over Haughley United. Picture: JAMES AGER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists