Speed checks catch car at 81mph in 50mph zone on A140 near Ipswich

Police said they recorded a driver on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 81mph in a 50mph zone. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A car was caught travelling at more than 30mph over the legal speed limit at a police checkpoint near a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#PHQRPU conducted a speed check on #A140 #Coddenham today. #TOR issued for various speeds above the 50mph limit - one of which was 81mph. #Fatal4 #Pc1202 pic.twitter.com/01WP3jzbkZ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 13, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were carrying out speed checks on the A140 at Coddenham, near Ipswich, on Saturday, April 13.

In a Tweet afterwards, they said that a number of drivers were given traffic offence reports for “various speeds above the 50mph limit - one of which was 81mph”.

A traffic offence report can be issued to anyone seen committing a road offence.

Police in Suffolk recently took part in a week-long European Traffic Police Network TISPOL speed enforcement campaign.

MORE: Police speed checks on Suffolk roads for Europe-wide crackdown

Speeding is seen by police one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink-driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Ahead of the TISPOL campaign, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I find it absolutely staggering that, despite all the publicity and numerous warning signs, drivers continue to be caught driving at such horrendous speeds.

“I cannot understand how anyone could ever think there is an excuse for such reckless and irresponsible behaviour.”