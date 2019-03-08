Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Speed checks catch car at 81mph in 50mph zone on A140 near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:05 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:06 13 April 2019

Police said they recorded a driver on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 81mph in a 50mph zone. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Police said they recorded a driver on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 81mph in a 50mph zone. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A car was caught travelling at more than 30mph over the legal speed limit at a police checkpoint near a Suffolk village.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were carrying out speed checks on the A140 at Coddenham, near Ipswich, on Saturday, April 13.

In a Tweet afterwards, they said that a number of drivers were given traffic offence reports for “various speeds above the 50mph limit - one of which was 81mph”.

A traffic offence report can be issued to anyone seen committing a road offence.

Police in Suffolk recently took part in a week-long European Traffic Police Network TISPOL speed enforcement campaign.

MORE: Police speed checks on Suffolk roads for Europe-wide crackdown

Speeding is seen by police one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink-driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Ahead of the TISPOL campaign, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I find it absolutely staggering that, despite all the publicity and numerous warning signs, drivers continue to be caught driving at such horrendous speeds.

“I cannot understand how anyone could ever think there is an excuse for such reckless and irresponsible behaviour.”

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Gutted that this day has actually come’ - Town fans react to relegation

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Speed checks catch car at 81mph in 50mph zone on A140 near Ipswich

Police said they recorded a driver on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 81mph in a 50mph zone. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One is confirmed by Birmingham draw

Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town players....How they fared against Brum

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Unbelievable’: Story of how defiant Ipswich Town fans rallied behind their team as relegation loomed

Town fans at Bolton Wanderers earlier this season. Picture: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists