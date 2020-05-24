Who killed Dora Pratt? Shopkeeper’s murder unsolved since 1982

Dora Pratt died as a result of an attack at her shop in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich

Thirty eight years ago today, Suffolk police were in the middle of an investigation into a violent robbery on an Ipswich cornershop.

Weeks later, the inquiry took a tragic turn and became a murder probe, after the shopkeeper succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the attack.

No one was ever charged for the senseless murder of a frail 67-year-old woman over the contents of shop till – and the case remains the subject of an unsolved homicide review process.

Defenceless Dora Pratt died six months after being brutally attacked at her shop in Bulstrode Road.

She had been bludgeoned with a small axe during a robbery at the premises, where she also lived.

At about 5am on Saturday, January 9, 1982, Dora was found unconscious on the floor of her home – having received three blows to the head.

The divorcee was discovered by Pc Anthony Spry, who forced entry to the lit shop after receiving no answer following one of the coldest nights of the winter.

She would spend several weeks in hospital before being discharged into the care of a relative.

On July 6, Dora died as a result of the head injury she suffered in the attack, which took place following a night of heavy snowfall, leading to the postponement of Ipswich Town’s FA Cup tie with Manchester United.

Every customer to walk through the door of the shop the previous afternoon was traced and eliminated as a suspect – with the exception of one man, wearing steel-rimmed spectacles, who was never found.

A decade ago, former Detective Chief Inspector John Elsey, who was among those leading the investigation, told this newspaper of his sadness at the case remaining unsolved.

A bag containing £200 was found in Dora’s living-room but the shop till was empty, leading police to assume robbery as the motive behind the attack.

She had been hit three times on the head with a heavy, sharp instrument – though the weapon was never found.

Mr Elsey recalled evidence pointed towards an intruder entering through the back door.

Halesworth born Dora made an initial recovery, but was left terrified enough to put her shop up for sale and go to live with her nephew in Diss. But after two months, her condition deteriorated and she died.

A preliminary inquest heard her death was a direct result of the attack six months earlier.

Norwich coroner Oliver Prior recorded a verdict of unlawful killing and said: “I hope that the person who committed this brutal assault may one day be apprehended.”

Nearly 5,000 interviews were held and 200 statements taken as part of the investigation.

The case is still in the hands of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Crime Review team. Information can be sent to unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.