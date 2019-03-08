Partly Cloudy

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

PUBLISHED: 19:18 30 April 2019

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been taken to hospital after police received calls for his welfare on the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk.

Police had received a call at 2.50pm on Tuesday, April 30, prompting the bridge's closure for more than two hours.

Five fire engines and a boat were also called to assist the police, while the closure again caused severe travel disruption across south Suffolk.

Delays were reported as far as Claydon on the westbound carriageway, with central Ipswich also facing gridlock during evening rush hour as Highways England asked motorists to consider alternative routes.

The bridge later re-opened shortly before 5pm, although tailbacks remained across local roads, with Ipswich Buses warning passengers to expect delays.

The man's condition is currently unknown, although a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed he has been taken to hospital and is in the care of health care professionals.

Samaritans are available to talk to 24/7 on 116 123.

