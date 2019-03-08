Thunderstorms

Warning after woman followed along the Waterfront by man in Mercedes

PUBLISHED: 17:10 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 25 June 2019

A student claims she was followed along Ipswich Waterfront Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A student from Ipswich has urged others to 'be careful' after she was followed along the Waterfront towards the University of Suffolk on Sunday evening.

Lucy Adams, 24, was walking along Ipswich Waterfront from the direction of Stoke Bridge when a man, described as being in his mid-30s, pulled up beside her in a black Mercedes and started to make conversation.

She tried to ignore the man, but he pulled up his car and waited for her to walk past - before making a sexual comment towards her.

At this point Lucy spotted a couple she knew and immediately went over to them before alerting the police.

In a post on Facebook, that has been widely shared across community groups and pages in Ipswich, Lucy said: "I've reported it to 101 but I just wanted to warn other girls and women to look out for this car and be careful as I don't want to think about what he might have done had it been darker with less people around.

"Obviously things like this happen all the time it was just more intimidating as I couldn't get away because he was driving.

"The main reason I wanted to write the Facebook post was to make people aware so they can be careful. I am worried about what his intentions were," she added.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We can confirm we were called at 9.40pm on Sunday June 23 after reports of a man approaching a woman on Ipswich Waterfront he then made offensive remarks to her.

"It is reported the male was driving a black Mercedes and was described as being in his mid 30s with black hair and was of a large build."

If you find yourself in a similar situation a Suffolk police spokesman said you should "gain as much descriptive information as is possible".

You can call 101 to report a crime that has already happened. If you are in immediate danger or a crime is in progress you should seek help from police by calling 999.

