Suffolk police hiring control room operators and PCSOs

PUBLISHED: 09:03 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 12 September 2019

Suffolk police Contact and Control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk police Contact and Control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk Constabulary has launched recruitment for 10 new control room operators and two PCSOs.

The 10 full time posts are based in the 24/7 Contact and Control Room, at police headquarters, Martlesham.

Meanwhile, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are wanted for the Kesgrave and Rushmere, and Haverhill or Newmarket beats.

Control room operators will have to speak with emergency and non-emergency callers, make difficult decisions under pressure, give advice over the phone on various issues, learn to use a digital radio communication system to direct officers, and be able to audio type at 30 words per minute.

An advert for the job of Suffolk Constabulary's website says: "It's not an easy job working in our Contact and Control Room, but it can be hugely rewarding."

For full details of the roles of control room operator and PCSO, visit suffolk.police.uk/join-us/current-vacancies.

