Man from Ipswich still missing

A man who was last seen at work two days ago has not yet been found.

Andrew Derrett, 51 from Ipswich, was reported missing to police on Tuesday, December 11 at 11.55am.

Mr Derrett was last seen in Wembley, London, at his work address, at 10.40am the same day.

But his whereabouts are now unknown and police are appealing for help locating him.

Mr Derrett is white, approximately 5ft 3in tall, and of a heavy build with shoulder length dark hair and stubble.

He has tattoos on both arms including the name Beverley, a dagger, and a love heart.

Police continue their enquiries to locate Mr Derrett and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public who are aware of his whereabouts or have seen a man matching this description should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.