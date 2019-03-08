Partly Cloudy

Police incident in Marlow Road

PUBLISHED: 20:28 11 March 2019

The incident in Marlow Road, Ipswich, is still being attended by Suffolk police officers Picture: ARCHANT

The incident in Marlow Road, Ipswich, is still being attended by Suffolk police officers Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A cordon is in place in Ipswich tonight as Suffolk police deal with an incident.

At some time before 7pm police were called to the scene of an incident in Marlow Road, in the Westbourne area of Ipswich.

Officers are still believed to be at the scene.

It is not clear at this time the nature of the incident or how many people are involved.

Marlow Road is next to Bramford Lane, with Westbourne Academy on the road.

Stay with us for the latest information as the situation develops.

