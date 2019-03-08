Breaking

Police incident in Marlow Road

The incident in Marlow Road, Ipswich, is still being attended by Suffolk police officers Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A cordon is in place in Ipswich tonight as Suffolk police deal with an incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At some time before 7pm police were called to the scene of an incident in Marlow Road, in the Westbourne area of Ipswich.

Officers are still believed to be at the scene.

It is not clear at this time the nature of the incident or how many people are involved.

Marlow Road is next to Bramford Lane, with Westbourne Academy on the road.

Stay with us for the latest information as the situation develops.