Police incident in Marlow Road
PUBLISHED: 20:28 11 March 2019
A cordon is in place in Ipswich tonight as Suffolk police deal with an incident.
At some time before 7pm police were called to the scene of an incident in Marlow Road, in the Westbourne area of Ipswich.
Officers are still believed to be at the scene.
It is not clear at this time the nature of the incident or how many people are involved.
Marlow Road is next to Bramford Lane, with Westbourne Academy on the road.
