E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Observing speed limit will ease strain on blue light services, say police

PUBLISHED: 21:59 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:59 25 April 2020

Pc Sid Carr performing a speed check on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pc Sid Carr performing a speed check on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have sent an important message to motorists as a reported drop in traffic has seen some taking advantage of quieter roads.

Pc Carr speaking to a driver on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPc Carr speaking to a driver on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket Office recently said a reduction in traffic during the coronavirus lockdown had opened up the roads for some to abuse speed limits.

The country has been forced inside, with only essential journeys permitted, to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and relieve pressure on the NHS.

In recent weeks, an uninsured, unlicensed driver was stopped for travelling at 80mph in a 30mph zone in Sudbury, while a speed camera captured a motorist on the A12 at Kessingland doing 110mph and another driver was caught travelling at more than 150mph on the A11 through Cambridgeshire.

Pc Sid Carr hit the roads around Ipswich on Friday to check speeds, carry out enforcement and provide words of advice.

Pc Carr warns a motorist about their speed on Bury Road, in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPc Carr warns a motorist about their speed on Bury Road, in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Four’ [most common causes of serious and fatal collisions] and we need to enforce it.

“Often, when it comes to people just not thinking, or not realising they’re going a little over the limit, we’ll take a sensible, reasonable and proportionate response.

“We’ve seen some people push the limit, but we’ve also seen some horrendous speeds recently.

“Just because you see an open road, it doesn’t give you the right.

Pc Carr urged drivers to observe the limit and help relieve strain on blue light services Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPc Carr urged drivers to observe the limit and help relieve strain on blue light services Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I’d ask people to please observe the speed limit. It helps us and it helps the road network.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “The government’s instruction still stands, we should not be leaving our homes unless absolutely necessary and this naturally means there are fewer vehicles and pedestrians out on our streets, which should have a positive impact on road safety during this critical time.

“However, it does seem some irresponsible individuals see the clearer roads as an opportunity to drive at excessive speeds and I’d like to warn them that Suffolk’s roads policing team and mobile speed camera vans continue to enforce speeding and if you are caught you will be prosecuted.

“We all have a part to play in helping to reduce the impact on our emergency services – particularly the NHS – so I would implore everyone, if you do need to leave your home, drive carefully and take extra care to ensure you return safely.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s sad to end like this’ – Popular Ipswich pub announces shock closure

The Black Horse Pub in Ipswich is set to close its doors. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s sad to end like this’ – Popular Ipswich pub announces shock closure

The Black Horse Pub in Ipswich is set to close its doors. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Former nurse’s warning after loss of mother following coronavirus battle

Rosalita Selby died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus. Picture: MARIA SMALLWOOD

Observing speed limit will ease strain on blue light services, say police

Pc Sid Carr performing a speed check on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Promotion mini-tournament ‘proposed’ to decide League One season... leaving Town on the outside looking in

Ipswich Town slipped from 1st to 10th in the League One table under Paul Lambert at the start of 2020. Photo: Pagepix

From Spice Girls to Stereophonics - Our top gigs and festivals over the years

Is Latitude your best-ever festival? Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Daughter’s garden gig for ‘NHS hero’ who died after contracting coronavirus

Abba tribute duo Shazam will perform a livestreamed gig in tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache, inset Pictures: Harriet Snook/ Shazam/ Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24