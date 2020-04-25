Video

Observing speed limit will ease strain on blue light services, say police

Pc Sid Carr performing a speed check on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have sent an important message to motorists as a reported drop in traffic has seen some taking advantage of quieter roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Carr speaking to a driver on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pc Carr speaking to a driver on Bury Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket Office recently said a reduction in traffic during the coronavirus lockdown had opened up the roads for some to abuse speed limits.

The country has been forced inside, with only essential journeys permitted, to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and relieve pressure on the NHS.

In recent weeks, an uninsured, unlicensed driver was stopped for travelling at 80mph in a 30mph zone in Sudbury, while a speed camera captured a motorist on the A12 at Kessingland doing 110mph and another driver was caught travelling at more than 150mph on the A11 through Cambridgeshire.

Pc Sid Carr hit the roads around Ipswich on Friday to check speeds, carry out enforcement and provide words of advice.

Pc Carr warns a motorist about their speed on Bury Road, in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pc Carr warns a motorist about their speed on Bury Road, in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Four’ [most common causes of serious and fatal collisions] and we need to enforce it.

“Often, when it comes to people just not thinking, or not realising they’re going a little over the limit, we’ll take a sensible, reasonable and proportionate response.

“We’ve seen some people push the limit, but we’ve also seen some horrendous speeds recently.

“Just because you see an open road, it doesn’t give you the right.

Pc Carr urged drivers to observe the limit and help relieve strain on blue light services Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pc Carr urged drivers to observe the limit and help relieve strain on blue light services Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I’d ask people to please observe the speed limit. It helps us and it helps the road network.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “The government’s instruction still stands, we should not be leaving our homes unless absolutely necessary and this naturally means there are fewer vehicles and pedestrians out on our streets, which should have a positive impact on road safety during this critical time.

“However, it does seem some irresponsible individuals see the clearer roads as an opportunity to drive at excessive speeds and I’d like to warn them that Suffolk’s roads policing team and mobile speed camera vans continue to enforce speeding and if you are caught you will be prosecuted.

“We all have a part to play in helping to reduce the impact on our emergency services – particularly the NHS – so I would implore everyone, if you do need to leave your home, drive carefully and take extra care to ensure you return safely.”