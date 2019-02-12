Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 18:39 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 18 February 2019

Springhurst Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A cul-de-sac in Ipswich has been blocked off by police while they deal with an on-going incident.

Springhirst Close has been shut to all traffic while officers deal with the incident.

An eye-witness said that six police cars still remain on scene and that they have taped off the residential area where it joins Spring Road.

They said that police first arrived on the scene shortly before 11.30am and have been present since.

Spring Road was also closed earlier today but has now re-opened.

More to follow.

