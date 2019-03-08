Men impersonating water board workers trick their way into elderly people's homes

Suffolk police has issued a warning following a spate of distraction burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Distraction burglars impersonated workers from a water board to get into elderly people's homes.

The pair used the tactic to get into two homes in Ipswich on Friday, June 14 - one in Aster Road and the other in Sidegate Lane.

One of the burglars is said to have gone into the kitchen while the other went into another part of the home, distracting the resident. Cash was stolen in both cases.

Police also think it might be linked to a similar distraction burglary in Sheldrake Drive on Tuesday, June 4.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are urging members of the public to always ask for identification from any unexpected callers and not to let anyone in if you are not comfortable with who they are.

"Genuine callers won't mind waiting whilst you make the appropriate checks to ensure they are legitimate.

"Residents are also urged to keep an eye on their neighbours' homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders."

Those who believe they have been a victim of a rogue cold caller, or have any information regarding the three incidents, should contact South CID at Suffolk police on 101.