Police dog sniffs out more than 50 drug wraps in Ipswich garden

A police dog unit was sent to the address after officers found suspected class A drugs inside Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A police dog detected more than 50 wraps of suspected drugs in the back garden of a property in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had been called to a report of concern for safety at an address in Bramford Lane at about midday on Saturday, April 11.

You may also want to watch:

About 20 of what was thought to be a class A drug were found inside the property.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Team were called to carry out further searches at the address and Police Dog Des located a further 50 to 70 wraps of suspected drugs in the garden under some rubbish.”

A man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, where he was questioned by officers and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Team tweeted that no human could have recovered the items found by Police Dog Des in the garden.