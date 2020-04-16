E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police dog sniffs out more than 50 drug wraps in Ipswich garden

16 April, 2020 - 11:11
A police dog unit was sent to the address after officers found suspected class A drugs inside Picture: ARCHANT

A police dog unit was sent to the address after officers found suspected class A drugs inside Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A police dog detected more than 50 wraps of suspected drugs in the back garden of a property in Ipswich.

Officers had been called to a report of concern for safety at an address in Bramford Lane at about midday on Saturday, April 11.

About 20 of what was thought to be a class A drug were found inside the property.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Team were called to carry out further searches at the address and Police Dog Des located a further 50 to 70 wraps of suspected drugs in the garden under some rubbish.”

A man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, where he was questioned by officers and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Team tweeted that no human could have recovered the items found by Police Dog Des in the garden.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

