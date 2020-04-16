Police dog sniffs out more than 50 drug wraps in Ipswich garden
A police dog detected more than 50 wraps of suspected drugs in the back garden of a property in Ipswich.
Officers had been called to a report of concern for safety at an address in Bramford Lane at about midday on Saturday, April 11.
About 20 of what was thought to be a class A drug were found inside the property.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Team were called to carry out further searches at the address and Police Dog Des located a further 50 to 70 wraps of suspected drugs in the garden under some rubbish.”
A man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, where he was questioned by officers and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Team tweeted that no human could have recovered the items found by Police Dog Des in the garden.
