Death of man in Ipswich ‘unexplained’, say police

Police are now treating the death of a man in Ipswich as unexplained rather than suspicious Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

The death of a man whose body was discovered in Ipswich is not being treated as suspicious.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 5.50am on Thursday morning by the East of England Ambulance Service after a man was found unresponsive in Carolbrook Road, near to the entrance of Ellenbrook Open Space, by a member of the public.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him by a member of the public and paramedics the man, thought to be aged in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they would now be preparing a file for the coroner in relation to the death of the man, which they said remains unexplained but not suspicious.

A police cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

Police are appealing for anybody who may have been in the area at the time to contact them on 101 or via its website quoting CAD 47 of July 23.