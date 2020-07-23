Death of man in Ipswich ‘unexplained’, say police
PUBLISHED: 16:44 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 23 July 2020
Archant
The death of a man whose body was discovered in Ipswich is not being treated as suspicious.
Police were called at 5.50am on Thursday morning by the East of England Ambulance Service after a man was found unresponsive in Carolbrook Road, near to the entrance of Ellenbrook Open Space, by a member of the public.
Despite efforts to resuscitate him by a member of the public and paramedics the man, thought to be aged in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they would now be preparing a file for the coroner in relation to the death of the man, which they said remains unexplained but not suspicious.
A police cordon at the scene has now been lifted.
Police are appealing for anybody who may have been in the area at the time to contact them on 101 or via its website quoting CAD 47 of July 23.
