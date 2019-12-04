E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cyclist hurt in collision on busy road

PUBLISHED: 17:26 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 04 December 2019

A cyclist was left with minor injuries following a crash at the roundabout of Grove Road and Colneis Road in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A cyclist has been left injured after being involved in a collision with a car in a busy Felixstowe road.

The crash happened at the Grove Road and Colneis Road roundabout around 3.10pm on Monday, December 2.

A cyclist received minor injuries after being in collision with a blue car.

The driver of the vehicle, a small dark blue hatchback, initially stopped at the scene to check on the rider, but insurance details were not exchanged.

Police would now like to speak with the driver, who is described as a white woman of slim build, between 5ft3in and 5ft 4in tall.

She is said to have been wearing a pink-coloured bobble hat and a black puffer-style jacket.

The car is said to have black-coloured bumpers with white patches.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have captured dash-cam footage at the time of the incident should call Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting CAD 241 of December 2.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

