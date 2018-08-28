Sunshine and Showers

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 16:44 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 November 2018

Worried neighbours in an Ipswich street claim brazen drug dealing is taking place in front of children returning home from school.

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHProvidence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue in response to growing fears raised by people living there.

Former Ipswich mayor and Whitehouse ward councillor Glen Chisholm branded concerns flagged by residents of daylight dealing – when children are walking back from nearby primary and secondary schools – as a “blight on society”.

News of this latest problem comes just weeks after frightened families revealed they were “scared to leave their homes” following similar drug activity reported in nearby Providence Lane, in the next ward over.

“We have raised concerns about the drug dealing,” said Mr Chisholm, who was Ipswich mayor from 2016-17.

Former Ipswich mayor Glen Chisholm has spoken out about the problem Picture: ARCHANTFormer Ipswich mayor Glen Chisholm has spoken out about the problem Picture: ARCHANT

“This is a blight on society and it is happening so publicly.

“There’s parents and children around these areas, families heading home.

He added: “The problem is around the whole of Ipswich, it’s not just specific to our ward or the neighbouring wards.”

This week, fears were raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Police have urged members of the public who witness such crimes not to “turn a blind eye”.

However, representatives for Suffolk Constabulary said they will use “all legislation available” to them to tackle the root causes.

A spokesman for the force said they were taking the recent reports in Ulster Avenue seriously.

“Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team have been carrying out extra patrols in response to reports from local residents around possible drug use taking place in the area,” he said.

“We would encourage the public to report anything suspicious by calling us on 101 or by visiting our website.”

Mr Chisholm said: “The police have been quite successful addressing the ‘county lines’ problems in the county so far, but this is not going to be solved by one agency alone.

“There has been a great provision for young people in Ipswich since the summer and it must be continued.”

He tweeted on Monday to share his dismay at the reports, adding: “These activities bring misery to people’s lives. If you see anything, please report it to the police.”

