E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of boy in Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 10:24 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 20 February 2020

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police investigating an alleged sexual assault of a boy in Ipswich's Gippeswyk Park say they have closed their probe because detectives are satisfied no criminal offence has taken place.

Officers received a report at approximately 8.50pm on Friday, February 7 that a boy had been sexually assaulted in the area.

They have now confirmed that following a full investigation into the matter with the boy concerned, police are satisfied that no criminal offence took place.

Suffolk police have reassured people that reports of this type are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated.

Officers have also thanked the public for their assistance.

MORE: Community reactions to Gippeswyk Park incident

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of boy in Ipswich park

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Where can your child ride a unicorn?

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drivers warned of A14 delays as police escort abnormal load

The abnormal load will be escorted down the A14 this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Divers spotted on Waterfront as repair work finally starts near Mariners

Divers have been on site this morning ready to assess the damage Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24