Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of boy in Ipswich park

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7.

Police investigating an alleged sexual assault of a boy in Ipswich's Gippeswyk Park say they have closed their probe because detectives are satisfied no criminal offence has taken place.

Officers received a report at approximately 8.50pm on Friday, February 7 that a boy had been sexually assaulted in the area.

They have now confirmed that following a full investigation into the matter with the boy concerned, police are satisfied that no criminal offence took place.

Suffolk police have reassured people that reports of this type are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated.

Officers have also thanked the public for their assistance.

