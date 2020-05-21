Offenders smash window and break into garage in linked attempted burglaries

One of the attempted burglaries took place in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after two attempted burglaries took place on Wednesday in Hadleigh.

The first incident took place between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, May 20, in Tower Mill Lane in the town, when two unknown offenders attempted to force entry into a property by smashing a back-door window.

The pair were disturbed by the occupant and fled, heading towards the town centre. Nothing was stolen.

The offenders were of a similar height. Both were wearing dark-coloured, hooded tops.

The second incident took place at around 11.55pm on Wednesday, May 20, when unknown offenders entered the garage of a property in Highlands Road in the town.

The owner heard a garage door being opened and upon arrival the offenders ran off.

A lock had been damaged and the garage door had been opened. A hedge cutter had been removed from the garage but this was located nearby. No other items were taken.

The offenders were seen running through gardens in the street before heading towards Hadleigh town centre.

They were described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. Both were wearing dark-coloured tracksuits, while both their faces were covered.

Police believe the two attempted burglaries may be connected.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/27716/20 for the incident in Tower Mill Lane or 37/27718/20 for the incident in Highlands Road.

You can contact police by calling 101 or by sending an update into their website.