Man arrested after burglary at home near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 06 May 2020

A man has been arrested following a burglary at a home in Henley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested after a house near Ipswich was burgled last month.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary in Henley.

It follows a burglary that took place at a property at some point on Main Road overnight between Wednesday April 8 at 5.30pm and Thursday April 9 at 10.30am.

Offenders broke into the premises and outbuildings and made an untidy search made of every room.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident this morning ,Wednesday May 6, on suspicion of burglary and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.”

