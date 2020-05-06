Man arrested after burglary at home near Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 06 May 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested after a house near Ipswich was burgled last month.
Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary in Henley.
It follows a burglary that took place at a property at some point on Main Road overnight between Wednesday April 8 at 5.30pm and Thursday April 9 at 10.30am.
Offenders broke into the premises and outbuildings and made an untidy search made of every room.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident this morning ,Wednesday May 6, on suspicion of burglary and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.