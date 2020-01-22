Police in 'long haul' drug crime fight as thousands of deals taken off streets

Suffolk police seized more than 120 grammes of uncut heroin and crack cocaine in the Ipswich area last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO This content is subject to copyright.

Police took more than 3,000 wraps of crack and heroin off the street and seized more than £40,000 of dishonestly made cash in the Ipswich area last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supt Kerry Cutler, of Suffolk police Picture: RACHEL EDGE Supt Kerry Cutler, of Suffolk police Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Figures showed officers in the south policing area, which includes Ipswich, also made 221 arrests and swept up 121.5g of uncut crack and heroin in 2019.

The results have been put down to intelligence work and proactive operations by safer neighbourhood teams, response officers and specialist units.

Police say the figures show how officers are taking daily action against class A drugs supply.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, area policing commander, said arrests often involved long investigations and that the constabulary was fighting a 'long haul' battle against drug crime, while supporting an educational, public health approach to tackling issues of misuse and addiction.

"I hope these figures reassure the public that we're tackling drug dealing on a daily basis," she said.

"We're constantly looking for intelligence and have a positive relationship with communities, in terms of sharing information.

You may also want to watch:

"Our safer neighbourhood teams, community engagement officers and PCSOs are going out there and asking questions. Based on the information they receive, we're able to take action.

"Drugs not only destroy lives; they destroy communities, and we have to be on the front foot.

"I think until we tackle demand, there will always be a problem with the supply of drugs.

"In Suffolk, we have support services to help people break free of addiction. It takes a public health solution to support them.

"We also know that drug dealing businesses target young people to deal, so they don't have to carry the risk themselves.

"County lines use people to distribute. It's a form of modern slavery - tying them into debt, or promising them the earth, but leading them into a violent and dangerous situation.

"We're in this for the long haul. What might look like a quick arrest can often be followed by a long investigation."

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: "The illegal drugs trade is a real threat to our county and I applaud the constabulary's ambition to make Suffolk a hostile environment to those who chose to deal drugs.

"On behalf of Suffolk residents, I'd like to express my gratitude to all the officers and staff involved in these arrests."