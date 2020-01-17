E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Heavy traffic on A12 after car's windscreen smashes

PUBLISHED: 17:06 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 17 January 2020

Police have been called to the scene of an incident on the A12 near East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have been called to the scene of an incident on the A12 near East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

There are long queues on the A12 southbound this afternoon after a car with smashed windscreen stopped in the carriageway.

Police are currently on route to the scene of the incident, just before the turnoff for East Bergholt, on the southbound stretch of the road heading towards Colchester.

A spokesman for the force warned of delays during rush hour, but said once they arrive it shouldn't take too long for the vehicle to be moved off the road.

"We have been called to reports of a broken down car on the A12 southbound, just before the turnoff for East Bergholt.

"It looks like the vehicle has a smashed windscreen and has stopped in the carriageway.

"Once we arrive we should be able to move the vehicle relatively quickly but at this time of day it's likely to cause delays."

No-one is believed to have been hurt in the incident, the spokesman added.

