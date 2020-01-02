E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police respond to incident in Station Street

PUBLISHED: 20:49 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:12 02 January 2020

Suffolk police have been dealing with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

At least five police cars have responded to an incident in Station Street, Ipswich.

Suffolk police said there is no wider threat to public safety Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk police said there is no wider threat to public safety Picture: ARCHANT

The cars arrived at the scene in the street off of Wherstead Road around 7pm Thursday evening, January 2.

Officers were seen investigating a number of properties with torches while a number of plain-clothed officers also carried out enquiries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they have been dealing with an incident in the street, but was unable to give further details.

One eyewitness said he was diverted from the scene by officers while the road was blocked, although the street has since reopened to traffic.

At least five police cars were at the scene from 7pm Picture: ARCHANTAt least five police cars were at the scene from 7pm Picture: ARCHANT

A number of officers remained on scene as of 8pm.

The spokesman added there is no wider threat to public safety.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

