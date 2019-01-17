Sunshine and Showers

Burglars chased off by member of public after breaking into home in Ipswich

17 January, 2019 - 13:57
Police are investigating a break-in at a home in Medway Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a break-in at a home in Medway Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Two men who broke into a home in Ipswich were chased away by a member of the public – who was then threatened as they made their escape.

The break-in happened between 7.50pm and 7.55pm on Sunday, January 1, at a property in Medway Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, two men forced entry by smashing a rear door but were later disturbed by a member of the public as they attempted to climb over the fence in the garden.

The offenders, who verbally threatened the member of the public, then fled the property in the direction of Dereham Avenue.

Nothing was stolen during the break-in.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage captured between 7pm and 8,30pm in the areas of Medway Road and Dereham Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or heard anything during the evening should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/2580/19.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

