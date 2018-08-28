Rain

Vauxhall car, televisions and Playstation console stolen in Ipswich burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:31 11 January 2019

The burglary happened in Trent Road on Thursday, January 3. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The burglary happened in Trent Road on Thursday, January 3. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police are investigating a burglary in Ipswich where a Vauxhall car, four televisions and a games console were stolen.

The burglary happened at a property in Trent Road on Thursday, January 3, between 8.30am and 10.30pm.

According to Suffolk police, offenders smashed the back door of the property to gain entry, stealing four televisions and a Playstation console from inside.

A police spokesman said: “Vehicle keys were also stolen which were then used to take a grey Vauxhall Insignia car, index mark AV61 BYB, parked on the driveway.”

Witnesses or anybody who has any information are asked to call Police on 101 quoting reference 564/19.

Alternatively call the charity Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

