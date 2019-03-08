CCTV appeal following indecent assault at park in Ipswich

Do you recognise this man? Suffolk police want to speak to him in connection to an indecent assault in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Suffolk police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to an indecent assault in Alexandra Park in Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two women in their 20s were approached by three men in the park at around 2pm on Tuesday, February 26.

He said: “One of the males lent down and touched one of the women’s thighs and was pushed off.

“He then touched the thighs of the other woman and was again pushed off.

“The trio, who all had eastern European accents, left the scene quickly.”

Police are linking the indecent assault to another on January 28 where a woman was approached by a man at a shop in St Matthews Street who touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured about these incidents.

He is described as having a bald head, with tanned skin.

Anyone who recognises the man or anyone who has information relating to the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime number 37/11507/19 or 37/5950/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.