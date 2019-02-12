Partly Cloudy

Still no arrests made in Ipswich ‘silver taxi’ investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:24 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 22 February 2019

Police are yet to make any arrests after several children reported being approached by a silver taxi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made, and enquiries are ongoing, following several reports of a ‘silver taxi’ approaching children in Ipswich.

Children were told to avoid walking home alone last month after several reports of a silver car loitering near Ipswich schools.

Five incidents of a similar nature were reported between January 7 and January 28, four in Ipswich and one in Kesgrave – prompting serious concerns about safety in the town.

Police have now confirmed that no arrests have yet been made – implying potential suspects may still be at large.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. [There have been] no further incidents recently.”

St Alban's Catholic High School sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKERSt Alban's Catholic High School sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKER

The first incident happened on Monday, January 7, when an 11-year-old boy was approached on Digby Road by a male driver who asked if he wanted a lift home. The boy walked off, and the man drove away.

The car was described as being light blue or grey, and possibly a taxi.

The driver was white, and had slight stubble on his face.

On Thursday, January 10, a 12-year-old girl was approached on her way home from school at the bus stop in Woodbridge Road East, near the lane from Digby Road.

Rose Hill Primary School, where parents were warned about safegaurding Picture: GOOGLE MAPSRose Hill Primary School, where parents were warned about safegaurding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

This incident was similar, and the girl described seeing a man in a silver car pulling up beside her – claiming her mother had arranged for a taxi to take her home. She also managed to run away.

Another 12-year-old girl was walking on her own at the top of Bull Road and Celestion Drive on Monday, January 21, when a driver in a silver car – which she described as a taxi – approached her and said hello.

The man was described as white, in his late 60s or early 70s, with a white short beard. He was wearing a navy blue cap, and had a flushed appearance.

The fourth incident was reported on Tuesday, January 22 at around 7.40am when police say an 11-year-old girl was approached on Foxhall Road.

Finally, on the afternoon of January 28, an 11-year-old schoolgirl was spoken to by a man claiming to be a taxi driver while walking home from school in Fenton’s Way.

He said he had been sent by her mother, but she managed to run away to safety.

He was dressed all in black, aged around 40, with a hooded top and hat and wore black gloves.

St Alban’s Catholic High School and Rose Hill Primary School both sent out letters warning parents to be vigilant.

At the time of the most recent report, Inspector Sally Henderson said: “We understand the nature of these reports will cause concern in the local community.

“However, I would like to reassure local residents by confirming that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area and our enquiries are continuing.

“We would like to remind children that they should avoid walking home alone and if they witness or see anything suspicious, they should report it straight away to police.”

• Those with dash cam footage or information about the above incidents should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 137 (for the January 7 incident), CAD 87 (January 10), CAD 42 (January 21), or CAD 73 (January 22).

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

