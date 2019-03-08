Family's anger after cat shot outside their Ipswich home

Chancer the cat was shot in Whitehouse Road in Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon, April 23 Picture: LOUISE JAY Archant

A family has voiced its anger after their beloved rescue cat was shot on an Ipswich estate.

Suffolk police are investigating the shooting Picture: CHARLENE JAY Suffolk police are investigating the shooting Picture: CHARLENE JAY

Chancer, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair is said to never venture outside his Whitehouse Road home for long – but his family knew something was wrong when he returned home crying on Tuesday.

His owner was shocked when vets told her he had been shot in the shoulder by an air rifle – a noise owner Jill Jay claims has become a regular sound in the west Ipswich street.

Police, who investigated similar reports in the area last year, have since stepped up patrols.

“I can't believe anyone could do that to an animal,” Mrs Jay said.

Owner Jill Jay says she has repeatedly heard the sounds of air rifles in Whitehouse Road Picture: CHARLENE JAY Owner Jill Jay says she has repeatedly heard the sounds of air rifles in Whitehouse Road Picture: CHARLENE JAY

“I'm just completely disgusted and shocked – lost for words – my youngest daughter was crying her eyes out all night worried about him.

“We've had him for more than 10 years, he is a huge part of our family.

“He hardly ever goes out, but when he does he is never away for long.”

Vets at the Barn Veterinary Practice in Ashcroft Road discovered metal shavings from the pellet in the open wound, but were unable to operate on Chancer as he wouldn't have survived surgery.

Vets from Barn Veterinary Practice say that Chancer would not have survived surgery Picture: LOUISE JAY Vets from Barn Veterinary Practice say that Chancer would not have survived surgery Picture: LOUISE JAY

Instead, he has been prescribed antibiotics and pain killers to help relieve his symptoms and told to rest.

Mrs Jay said Chancer, named that way because he was a stray who would regularly arrive at the house for food, is in a stable condition today – albeit very shaken.

“He came out with me to the washing line but he kept shaking with fear,” she said. “He's definitely not himself, he is normally a happy and loving boy.”

Daughter Louise Jay claims there had been reports of people abusing cats in the area last year, with Mrs Jay saying she regularly hears air rifles being shot when in her back garden.

“It is beyond a joke,” she said. “I just hope my little boy will be okay.”

Louise said: “Like mum said – he's a chancer, he'll pull through.”

The family has since taken to Facebook to warn other pet owners in the area. Suffolk police has said enquiries into the shooting are ongoing and those with any information which could assist in their inquiry should call 101 quoting reference 437 of April 22.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.