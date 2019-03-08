Sunshine and Showers

Lorry and four cars set alight overnight

PUBLISHED: 06:22 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:22 16 June 2019

Crews from across Ipswich tackled a series of vehicle fires overnight Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Crews from across Ipswich tackled a series of vehicle fires overnight Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Police have begun investigations after a lorry and four cars were set on fire overnight in Ipswich.

Officers were called at 1.40am on Sunday to Jovian Way, Europa Way and Bramford Road to find numerous vehicles on fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that all the fires had been put out safely.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent vehicles from Princes Street and Ipswich East to tackle the blazes.

Firefighters used hose reels and thermal imaging cameras to put out the fires.

The cause of the fires is believed to be suspicious at this stage.

