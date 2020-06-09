Official investigation launched after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

An investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a video on social media showed two officers questioning a black couple on an Ipswich driveway.

Yesterday, my parents were stopped and questioned in their own driveway for "driving a motor vehicle on the road", and "because they can".

It's suspicious to walk from your car to your house, while black. The UK is not innocent. pic.twitter.com/Ym4DrN0hLT — maja (@maobxby) June 10, 2020

The video, viewed more than 2million times on Twitter, shows Ingrid Antoine-Oniyoke and Falil Oniyoke being stopped by two officers moments after “glancing” at a police car that was parked in Ipswich on June 9.

The couple become more upset as the officers offer several different reasons for why they need to see identification, saying they needed to confirm the ownership of the car because they were “driving a motor vehicle in the road”.

The exchange was recorded and posted to Twitter by the couple’s daughter, with Suffolk Constabulary later saying it would investigate and chief constable Steve Jupp saying: “We fell short of the high standards we pride ourselves on.”

Now, the force has confirmed that the IOPC has launched an investigation.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Suffolk Constabulary can confirm that following a complaint received about an incident in Ipswich on June 9 2020 the matter was voluntarily referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The IOPC have decided they will conduct an independent investigation into the complaint and therefore it would not be appropriate for the force to comment further at this time.”

In the recording, the female police officer is heard saying the couple are “just jumping on the bandwagon of the current climate” - a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mr Oniyoke said the “bandwagon” comment only “fuelled the flames” of the exchange and left him and his wife “upset”.

He added: “We’re happy to work with the police but the approach the officers took was unacceptable.

“If they had had a satisfactory reason for asking for ID there wouldn’t have been a problem.

“But the relationship was not there.

“It was really upsetting and unprofessional, especially at a time like this.”

Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke said: “We still don’t know why we were stopped.

“We have to hear the police’s explanation. We want this to go as smoothly as possible.”