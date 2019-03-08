Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

PUBLISHED: 18:40 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 24 March 2019

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

Police say they found 15 people packed inside a car when they stopped it on the streets of Ipswich - with two people reportedly in the boot of the vehicle.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black Mercedes in the Suffolk town during the day on Saturday, March 23.

They Tweeted a photograph of the vehicle after the incident, along with the words: “This vehicle was stopped in #Ipswich and was found to have 15 people on board, there was only eight seats...Two people were in the boot.”

They said they driver had been reported for several alleged offences and issued the vehicle with a PG9 prohibition noticing, saying it had defects.

A prohibition is issued to car owners by the police or the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVLA) if a fault is found on the vehicle which is deemed to make it unsafe.

Motorists can either be given an immediate prohibition, meaning the vehicle is immobilised and the owner cannot drive it, or a delayed prohibition where the owner is given 10 days to get it fixed.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum reveals trauma of how her son, born premature at 28 weeks, nearly died

Mother Amy Hammond and her son Jaxxon-James who was born 28 weeks old during an emergency cesarean at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

‘I told him I’d never been on Twitter...I had to convince him it wasn’t me!’ - Tabb reveals social media mix-up with McCarthy in look back at career

Ipswich Town v Stevenage Capital One Cup First Round. Jay Tabb scores for Town taking them to a 2-1 lead.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists