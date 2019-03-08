Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

Police say they found 15 people packed inside a car when they stopped it on the streets of Ipswich - with two people reportedly in the boot of the vehicle.

This vehicle was stopped by #PHQRPU in #ipswich and was found to have 15 people on board, there was only 8 seats.....2 people were in the boot. Driver reported for a multitude of offences. Due to defects a #PG9 #prohibition was issued. #Pc1202 #Pc433 pic.twitter.com/UUgh5epbUl — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 23, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black Mercedes in the Suffolk town during the day on Saturday, March 23.

They Tweeted a photograph of the vehicle after the incident, along with the words: “This vehicle was stopped in #Ipswich and was found to have 15 people on board, there was only eight seats...Two people were in the boot.”

They said they driver had been reported for several alleged offences and issued the vehicle with a PG9 prohibition noticing, saying it had defects.

A prohibition is issued to car owners by the police or the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVLA) if a fault is found on the vehicle which is deemed to make it unsafe.

Motorists can either be given an immediate prohibition, meaning the vehicle is immobilised and the owner cannot drive it, or a delayed prohibition where the owner is given 10 days to get it fixed.