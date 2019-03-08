Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police
PUBLISHED: 18:40 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 24 March 2019
Archant
Police say they found 15 people packed inside a car when they stopped it on the streets of Ipswich - with two people reportedly in the boot of the vehicle.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black Mercedes in the Suffolk town during the day on Saturday, March 23.
They Tweeted a photograph of the vehicle after the incident, along with the words: “This vehicle was stopped in #Ipswich and was found to have 15 people on board, there was only eight seats...Two people were in the boot.”
They said they driver had been reported for several alleged offences and issued the vehicle with a PG9 prohibition noticing, saying it had defects.
A prohibition is issued to car owners by the police or the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVLA) if a fault is found on the vehicle which is deemed to make it unsafe.
Motorists can either be given an immediate prohibition, meaning the vehicle is immobilised and the owner cannot drive it, or a delayed prohibition where the owner is given 10 days to get it fixed.
