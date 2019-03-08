Driver tries to fool police with fraudulent licence

A car was seized after a driver attempted to produce a fraudulent licence when stopped by police.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the grey Volkswagen Golf in Ipswich on Friday, May 3.

They Tweeted after the incident: “Stopped this vehicle in #Ipswich.

“Driver attempted to produced a fraudulent licence...it didn't work.

“Driver #arrested and vehicle #seized for no #licence and no #Insurance.”