Driver tries to fool police with fraudulent licence

PUBLISHED: 07:46 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 05 May 2019

The Volkswagen Golf seized by police after a driver attempted to produce a fraudulent licence. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Volkswagen Golf seized by police after a driver attempted to produce a fraudulent licence. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A car was seized after a driver attempted to produce a fraudulent licence when stopped by police.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the grey Volkswagen Golf in Ipswich on Friday, May 3.

They Tweeted after the incident: “Stopped this vehicle in #Ipswich.

“Driver attempted to produced a fraudulent licence...it didn't work.

“Driver #arrested and vehicle #seized for no #licence and no #Insurance.”

