Arrest after bank cards stolen from Ipswich gym

The arrest was made by police looking into the theft of bank cards from an unnamed Ipswich gym. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant © 2008

A man was arrested in connection with the theft of bank cards from a town centre gym in Ipswich.

Suffolk police said there were four thefts of bank cards and/or wallets from the unnamed gym, adding that there were subsequent attempts to use the stolen cards between February 5 and 11.

On Saturday, February 15 a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of theft and three counts of fraud by false representation.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.