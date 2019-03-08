Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man attempted reportedly attempted to accost an 11-year-old from Ipswich.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 11 between 3.20 and 3.30pm while the girl was walking home from school.

As she walked near to Broomfield Common a man got out of a burgundy Peugeot vehicle with four doors and walked beside her.

The girl started to run and the man continued to follow her.

A relative of the girl then called out to make sure she was ok and the man returned to the car.

The man is thought to have got into the passenger seat at the front of the car, while a woman drove the vehicle.

The victim reported that she saw the same vehicle again on Thursday, September 12, in Bramford at around 8.10am and in Claydon on Friday, September 13 at around 1pm.

On the latter occasion a passenger was seen in the back of the car who was described as being a boy between 15 and 16 years old.

The vehicle was seen one final occasion on Saturday, September 14 between 2pm and 3pm.

The same vehicle has not been reported by any other persons.

Suffolk police have released a description of those involved.

The man is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50s. He is 5ft 10ins tall, of a muscly build.

He has gingerhair but is bald on top. He also had a trimmed ginger beard and mustache along with a snake tattoo on his left arm.

He was reported as wearing black and blue jeans on different occasions, usually with a t-shirt.

The man also had a black necklace with a shell on it.

The woman is also thought to be in her late 40s to early 50s and had long, dark black curled hair.

She is of a slim build with piercings in her nose, lip and eyebrow. She had a mole on the left above her lip.

Those with any information about the case should contact Hadleigh police quoting reference 37/55561/19.