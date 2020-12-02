‘Don’t make 2020 any worse’ – Police launch drink-driving crackdown

Suffolk police's annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign is underway Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Police are encouraging people to enjoy themselves sensibly in the lead up to Christmas – and not put lives at risk by driving while under the influence.

Officers will be carrying out roadside checks and enforcement throughout December as part of Suffolk Constabulary’s annual Christmas campaign to clamp down of drink and drug-driving.

During last year’s campaign, 562 breath tests were carried out, with 67 drivers providing positive readings. Of the 82 drug tests conducted, 76 drivers failed.

Meanwhile, 10 people failed to provide a sample and 17 were arrested for being unfit through drink or drugs.

Anyone charged and bailed for drink-driving will appear at the next remand court – meaning they could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed.

Temporary Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint roads and armed policing team, said: “This has been a very difficult and challenging year for everyone, with little opportunity to get together with loved ones or celebrate special occasions.

“With that in mind, we are more than aware that many people will be desperate for some respite over the Christmas period and the chance to share a drink with friends and family – wherever the Covid-19 regulations allow.

“We want people to be able to enjoy themselves, but to do so sensibly and without risking the lives of others.

“There is no room for people to think that just because it’s Christmas, or that 2020 has been a year to forget, that getting behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence of drink or drugs is any more acceptable than it would usually be.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: “It amazes me that despite the obvious dangers, too many motorists still take to the road under the influence of alcohol or drugs. I hope all drivers will heed the warning and consider, not only the danger they put themselves and other road-users in, but also the implications if they get caught. It really is not worth it.

“I hope this year we will finally see a change in attitude as drivers appreciate they don’t want to make 2020 any worse than it already is.”

Anyone with information about suspected drink or drug-driving can email their local safer neighbourhood team via suffolk.police.uk/your-area or call 101.