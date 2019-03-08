Police appealing for help to find car that failed to stop in Ipswich

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help this evening to find a car that failed to stop for officers in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The car, a grey Audi A3 '04 plate was last spotted in Freston on the Shotley Peninsular.

Anyone who spots the car should call 999 quoting ref 256.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they still had units in the area looking for the car.