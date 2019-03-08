Police appealing for help to find car that failed to stop in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 19:04 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 30 June 2019
Suffolk police are appealing for help this evening to find a car that failed to stop for officers in Ipswich.
The car, a grey Audi A3 '04 plate was last spotted in Freston on the Shotley Peninsular.
Anyone who spots the car should call 999 quoting ref 256.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they still had units in the area looking for the car.