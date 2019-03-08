Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appealing for help to find car that failed to stop in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:04 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 30 June 2019

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help this evening to find a car that failed to stop for officers in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The car, a grey Audi A3 '04 plate was last spotted in Freston on the Shotley Peninsular.

Anyone who spots the car should call 999 quoting ref 256.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they still had units in the area looking for the car.

Most Read

Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to KFC knife fight

Police were called to the KFC in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich following reports of a knife fight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to KFC knife fight

Police were called to the KFC in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich following reports of a knife fight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

Police appealing for help to find car that failed to stop in Ipswich

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Jimmy’s Farm camel has been ‘loving’ the heatwave

Chris Lusby giving Alice some carrots at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drag SOS ‘sashays’ into Ipswich

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag SOS. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Butters to fight Mearns in crossroads clash at Contenders 27

Scott Butters, right, will face Richard Mearns in a featherweight battle at Contenders 27 in Norwich on September 28. Picture: BRETT KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists