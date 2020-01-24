Drugs, cash and illicit alcohol seized by police in week of raids

Nine arrests were made following a week of police action Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Drugs with a street value of more than £40,000 were seized and nine arrests were made following a week of police raids targeting dealers in south Suffolk.

Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Inside the cannabis factory uncovered in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers executed nine warrants during a week of action, from Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17, in Ipswich and Felixstowe.

During the week, nine arrests were made for a variety of offences including being concerned in the supply of drugs, burglary and possession with intent to supply.

Council trading standards officers also joined police on Monday and 19 licensed premises within Ipswich were checked, leading to 20 bottles of alcohol and spirits being seized as no duty had been paid.

On Tuesday, officers discovered more than 40 cannabis plants at an Ipswich flat and Klodian Nikoci, 18, of St Georges Street, Ipswich was subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Sergeant Andy Stansfield of Scorpion team at a raid in Ipswich on Friday Picture: ARCHANT Sergeant Andy Stansfield of Scorpion team at a raid in Ipswich on Friday Picture: ARCHANT

Nikoci pleaded guilty before magistrates in Ipswich the following day and will be sentenced at the crown court on a date to be fixed.

The week, named Operation Drawbridge, also saw officers from the Scorpion and Sentinel teams, CID and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit play a key role in the enforcement.

Inspector Ben Richards, who oversaw the activity, said: "This operation targeted those who are involved in drug-related activity in the south of the county and beyond.

"As part of the week, nine search warrants were executed across the Ipswich and Felixstowe areas leading to a total of nine arrests.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested after a quantity of drugs and cash were seized from a property in Brightwell Close, Felixstowe.

"Over £40,000 of drugs including both Class A and B were seized, as well as cash, vehicles and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the various warrants.

""Apart from the arrests and seizures made, the week has also enabled us to gather plenty of significant intelligence - this will prove to be very valuable as we plan for future warrants and operations to continue to catch criminals and keep our communities safe."

A trading standards spokesman said: "Operations such as this are effective and help us to keep the public safe. By working with colleagues in other agencies, we all get a better understanding of how we can support each other.

"As part of this operation, we seized 20 bottles of alcohol and spirits as no duty had been paid. A further six bottles were checked to see if they were counterfeit and further advice was offered to premises regarding the sale of knives and how to refuse a sale."