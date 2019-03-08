Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police cordon up near Regent Theatre in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:24 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 22 May 2019

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A police cordon is in place close to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich while officers search for evidence in connection to an injured man.

Early on Wednesday, May 22, a man in Ipswich presented himself to Ipswich Hospital with an unknown number of injuries, reportedly travelling from Upper Orwell Street before arriving at the hospital.

Suffolk Constabulary are investigating the scene for any signs of an assault but at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The cordon in Upper Orwell Street remains in place while officers search for any evidence.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

Any members of the public that saw what happened to a man in the early hours of May 22 in Upper Orwell Street should contact Suffolk police on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Air Ambulance support as pair arrested on train tracks for Ipswich burglary

An East Anglian Air Ambulance also flew near to Henley Road, Ipswich, to treat a woman detained by police for a minor arm injury Picture: EAAA

Closure of another Ipswich store confirmed

The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor has been confirmed. Photo: Archant.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Air Ambulance support as pair arrested on train tracks for Ipswich burglary

An East Anglian Air Ambulance also flew near to Henley Road, Ipswich, to treat a woman detained by police for a minor arm injury Picture: EAAA

Closure of another Ipswich store confirmed

The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor has been confirmed. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic slow on the Orwell Bridge following A14 collision

Traffic is queueing at J56 of the A14 this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police cordon up near Regent Theatre in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk athlete Hughes becomes first Briton to throw over 80 metres for seven years

Harry Hughes, competiing for Great Britain back in 2016

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

24 arrests made in Suffolk during national county lines crack down

Weapons, money and drugs were seized from a property in Ipswich during the crack down. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists