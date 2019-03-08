Police cordon up near Regent Theatre in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A police cordon is in place close to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich while officers search for evidence in connection to an injured man.

Early on Wednesday, May 22, a man in Ipswich presented himself to Ipswich Hospital with an unknown number of injuries, reportedly travelling from Upper Orwell Street before arriving at the hospital.

Suffolk Constabulary are investigating the scene for any signs of an assault but at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The cordon in Upper Orwell Street remains in place while officers search for any evidence.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

Any members of the public that saw what happened to a man in the early hours of May 22 in Upper Orwell Street should contact Suffolk police on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.