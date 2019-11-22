E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police emergency plans 'not resilient' enough

22 November, 2019 - 07:30
Suffolk police contact and control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Criticisms have been made over Suffolk Constabulary's ability to cope should a cyber attack or natural disaster hit their control room.

The force is now reviewing arrangements after a report highlighted their plans to relocate the control room to a training block classroom on the Martlesham Heath site "would not be practical" in the event of a full loss of HQ to a critical incident, such as technical failure or environmental disaster.

The Martlesham contact and control room (CCR) deals with 999 calls, non-urgent enquiries and communication with officers on the ground - 24 hours a day.

Fallback facilities are used at times of spate conditions or system failure to prevent delays in dealing with emergencies and guarantee continued service.

However, an internal audit report has questioned the suitability of the back-up CCR being located on the same site and therefore potentailly subject to the same hazards.

It said: "There is a risk that, if the main Suffolk headquarters site is not available, then the classroom would also not be available."

A second report also criticised the location.

The issue was raised as early as 2014, when proposals for a joint Norfolk and Suffolk CCR recommended moving all staff to Wymondham - partly because Martlesham Heath's classroom facility could function in the short term only and was "not resilient to a total loss of the site".

The latest audit report recommends a review of Suffolk's back-up arrangements be carried out by the end of January to ensure suitability in the event of the main site being unavailable.

Suffolk police said the issue had been highlighted to the assistant chief constable - and that scoping would be carried out to identify a resilient location for taking calls and mobilising resources.

It said some of the money set aside for CCR refurbishments may be used to establish an off-site facility - and that a business case would be ready by the end of 2019.

Another report, due before the Police and Crime Commissioner's accountability and performance panel, said a request had been submitted to the ICT team with a view of identifying a location - likely to be Landmark House police centre in Ipswich.

"This would provide an ability to provide a long term solution in the event of site loss at police headquarters," said the report.

"The current location would not be practical in the event of a full loss of police headquarters."

