Can you help find missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds?

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A woman from Ipswich has been reported missing after not being seen for more than 24 hours.

Lesley Edmunds, 51, was last seen around 12.30pm Sunday, July 21, at her home address in the town. She was later reported missing to police shortly after 7.20pm that night.

She is described as being white, 4ft 11ins tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder length blonde hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white top, blue hoodie and jeans.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen her - or has any information regarding her whereabouts - to contact Suffolk police on 101.