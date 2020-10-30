E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Concerns for welfare of missing Ipswich man

PUBLISHED: 19:50 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:50 30 October 2020

Police are concerned for the welfare of Joseph Lettence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Ipswich.

Joseph Lettence, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, October 28 at about 7pm and was reported as missing in the evening of Thursday, October 29.

He is described as six foot tall, is of a heavy build and has what is described as ‘wild’ grey hair and a beard.

He is also described as ‘quite scruffy’ in appearance.

It is unknown as to what he was wearing when he went missing although it is common for him to wear a New York Baseball cap.

He has no links to other towns but it is believed that he may have travelled to the Stowmarket area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are concerned for Joseph’s welfare and enquiries are on-going to locate him.”

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

