Missing man last seen leaving Ipswich Hospital
PUBLISHED: 10:37 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 28 October 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for help after missing man Jake Nichols was last seen leaving Ipswich Hospital.
Nichols, 20, was last seen leaving the grounds of the hospital in Heath Road around 8.30am Monday, October 28.
He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a blue and grey chequered shirt, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts contact them on 101, quoting CAD 52 of October 28.
