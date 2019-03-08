Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No trouble from fans as home and away celebrate 'Ipswich Town relegation party'

PUBLISHED: 21:14 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:14 05 May 2019

Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Fans were praised for their behaviour after Ipswich crossed swords with Leeds for the last match of the championship regular season.

A large group of Leeds fans near Ipswich train station ahead of their game against Ipswich Town which kicks off at 12.30pm Picture: DEBBIE FISHMANA large group of Leeds fans near Ipswich train station ahead of their game against Ipswich Town which kicks off at 12.30pm Picture: DEBBIE FISHMAN

Despite the two club's contrasting fortunes, Suffolk and West Yorkshire police officers expected a well-spirited clash as they worked together to maintain order before the 'Ipswich Town Relegation Party' on May 5.

As early as Saturday lunchtime Leeds fans were arriving at Ipswich train station, described by our reporter Katy Sandalls as being “in fine voice”.

With 4,100 tickets allocated to Leeds fans and as many as 8,000 fans thought to have made the journey, it is thought that many supporters had to enjoy the game from the comfort of Ipswich pubs.

Chief Inspector Simon Mills, leader of the matchday operations for the Leeds game, said: “The fans on both sides were all very much behaved before and during the match today.

Town fans enjoying themselves during the Ipswich Town v Leeds match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown fans enjoying themselves during the Ipswich Town v Leeds match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“We made no arrests and no ejections of anyone in the ground, but we did detect the use of pyrotechnics in the stands, I believe it was after Leeds scored.

“Given the fact that Leeds still had something to play for and could have gone down the pecking order of the play-offs we were prepared for something to happen, but the results meant they still kept third place.”

Ipswich Town ended their 17-year stay in the Championship in style with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

Town took the lead twice through Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell goals before Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas levelled things up.

Collin Quaner grabbed the winner in the final minute for 10-man Ipswich as he profited from a comedy of errors in the Leeds defence.

Before the game, Suffolk Constabulary had announced that, if necessary, their officers would be able to use section 35 dispersal powers.

The powers allow them to disperse any ongoing or potential anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder.

None of these powers were used but officers did intervene when a flashpoint of tension arose post-match as a large group of Ipswich fans close to the Leeds' supporters coaches exchanged verbal abuse with the visitors.

Officers drafted in from Essex Police, Norfolk Constabulary and Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police were at the 12.30pm kick-off at Portman Road, supported by the City of London's mounted police.

“If you're a Leeds fan, you've come here and had a good time and you're staying for the bank holiday Monday, I would say to you to enjoy yourselves responsibly and have a safe journey home tomorrow,” added CI Mills.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Freak gust of wind causes damage as roof ‘blown off’ Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Speeder who clocked 109mph at Ipswich to face magistrates

Police followed a driver doing 109mph on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

North Stander: Let’s just enjoy the moment. Great game, awful season... I’ll be back in August!

Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Meet ‘Team Titswich’ - the ladies in pink bra t-shirts taking the fight to cancer

Team Titswich are taking part in the London MoonWalk to raise money for breast cancer. Pictured are Wendy Hodgson, Onitha Jarrold and Lucy Horsfield. Pictures: TEAM TITSWICH

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home win against Leeds United

Flynn Downes in the centre of his Town team-mates after scoring to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists