Busy night for police as 999 call volume increases 60% in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 07:28 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:28 01 January 2020

Suffolk police contact and control room at Martlesham Heath Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk police received almost 900 calls to the contact and control room in less than 24 hours.

Almost 500 emergency calls were among those received between 7am on New Year's Eve and about 6.30am on New Year's Day.

Police said contact and control room staff had experienced a busy period - fielding a total of 871 calls, including 472 emergency 999 calls.

The average number of daily calls over the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019 was 292.

Police received a total of 106,712 999 calls in the 12 months to August - 42% of all calls and an increase in demand of 7% on the three-year average.

