'It's incredibly rare': officer left shocked as woman car jacked at knifepoint by schoolboys

The families of two boys - thought to be aged just 12 and seven - who held a woman at knifepoint before stealing her car, are being urged to contact police.

Suffolk police are investigating the car jacking, in which a woman in her 60s was threatened with a knife in Westbury Road, Ipswich at around 6.25pm on Saturday.

DI Holly Evans from Suffolk police said that the case was unusual and that police were doing all they could to track down the youngsters involved.

"It's incredibly rare," said DI Evans.

"I can't remember anything like this.

"This is not a recurring problem. It is a one off but I can understand that people would have concerns."

DI Evans said it was important that the boys' families got in touch with police regarding the incident, saying that officers would do all they could to help avoid the children getting involved with criminality.

"They can get in contact with us or someone at school, or through other social services. We all work together," said DI Evans.

DI Evans said that the woman who was threatened by the youngsters had reacted well in the situation.

"The victim was remarkable," said DI Evans.

"She behaved impeccably and is now getting all the required support.

"Anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should not put themselves in harm's way and get in touch with us as soon as possible."

DI Evans also appealed to members of the public to get in touch with any information regarding the incident.

"I would like them to come forward even if they saw children in the area at the time," said DI Evans.

What is the age of responsibility?

There are specific rules on how children can be dealt with if they commit a crime.

In the UK children under the age of 10 cannot be arrested or charged with a crime. Instead there are other ways in which a child can be punished.

The child can be made the subject of a local child curfew which prevents the individual from being in a public place between 9pm and 6am unless they are accompanied by an adult. This order can last up to 90 days.

If this curfew has been broken the individual can end up with a child safety order which sees them placed under the supervision of a youth offending team.

The order can last as long as 12 months.

If this order is not followed through then the court can take a child into care.

Children over the age of 10 can be arrested and taken to court. They are usually dealt with by youth courts and can be sent to special secure centres for young people.