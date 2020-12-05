Figures reveal extent of officers unavailable for duty during pandemic

Published: 4:00 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

Temporary Chief Superintendent Kim Warner said resilience processes had ensured minimal disruption to day-to-day operations across the force Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Police insist operations faced minimal disruption during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic as figures showed officers were unavailable for duty on hundreds of occasions.

Data disclosed under the Freedom of Information Act showed Suffolk officers and PCSOs were not available because of Covid-related absence on 402 occasions from the beginning of February to the end of October. In that time, absence ranged in duration from two hours to five months.

The force said those required to self-isolate were able, in the main, to complete all or partial elements of their role, and that it continued to deliver core policing services throughout the entire period.

Figures including all Covid-19 related sickness indicated that nine officers and two PCSOs were off work for a total of 463 hours after being instructed by the NHS to self-isolate, with a further 12 officers working from home after receiving the same instructions.

The data showed two officers absent for a total of 159 working hours with coronavirus in March and April, while 40 symptomatic officers worked from home over the nine-month period.

On another 104 occasions, officers either worked from home or were not working because a member of their household was symptomatic.

The force, which has a total of almost 1,200 officers, said a dedicated team was established at the beginning of the pandemic to provide support for anyone testing positive or required to self-isolate.

Lauren Soames, head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing, said the team was staffed by department colleagues seven days a week to provide advice and guidance on all aspects of the health response, adding: “The team has a comprehensive track and trace process to compliment the national service to identify colleagues and vulnerable members of the public who may have been in contact with positive cases.

“Where there are long term effects from Covid, the workplace health clinical team will provide advice and guidance to individuals and managers to support them to return to work.”

Temporary Chief Superintendent Kim Warner said the workforce was kept up to date with regular bulletins, adding: “The resilience processes we have established through our resource management unit have ensured minimal disruption to day-to-day operations across the force.”