Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have confirmed that the Orwell Bridge has re-opened following an incident.

Police had been called to the scene at 2.50pm on Tuesday afternoon to concerns over the safety of a male in the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police can confirm the A14 over the Orwell Bridge is now re-opened after an earlier incident this afternoon - thanks to all motorists for their patience.”

The incident had caused severe delays on the A14 as far away as Bramford and Trimley St Martin in the opposite direction.

Severe delays have also been reported across central Ipswich where Ipswich Buses was warning all passengers to expect disruption to services.