Photos released as part of police anti-social behaviour appeal at Orwell Country Park

Police have released pictures of people they wish to speak to in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour at a popular Ipswich park.

Police have released images as part of an appeal into anti-social motorcycle riding at Orwell Country Park. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Police have released images as part of an appeal into anti-social motorcycle riding at Orwell Country Park. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Members of the public claim a trio of riders are damaging Orwell Country Park, as well as alarming dog walkers and disturbing wildlife.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen anti-social behaviour in the area and have released images of people they want to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The appeal is in response to reports in past weeks of to motorbikes and scooters being ridden off-road recklessly within the park covering Pipers Vale, Braziers Wood and Bridge Wood.

There have been other reports of the same bikers on Landseer Park and the grassy area attached to Ravenswood, which joins Braziers Wood.

Anyone who has knowledge of the individuals concerned should contact Ipswich East SNT on 101 or email the force quoting the crime number 37/20316/19.

You can provide an online update via the force website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org