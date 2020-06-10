E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘No indication’ of public unrest amid coronavirus fallout, say police

PUBLISHED: 17:05 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 10 June 2020

Riot police form a line in Tottenham, north London, during the 2011 riots Picture: LEWIS WHYLD/PA WIRE

Riot police form a line in Tottenham, north London, during the 2011 riots Picture: LEWIS WHYLD/PA WIRE

Suffolk police have responded to speculation that the coronavirus crisis could spark widespread public disorder this summer.

The force said no intelligence suggested any impending unrest related to public health regulations after a government adviser warned that potential localised lockdowns risked sparking summer riots.

Professor Clifford Stott, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) subcommittee on behaviour, said imposed selective measures to prevent a second wave of the virus could lead to civil disorder.

Prof Stott, who has advised on public order strategy, said there was a risk of disorder on a scale seen during the 2011 London riots sparked by the police shooting of Mark Duggan if urgent efforts were not made by police to quell potential unrest.

He said mass job losses, rising unemployment, and concern over racial and economic inequality, could all fuel “confrontations”.

He told the PA news agency: “If the police don’t invest in building positive police-community relations now, there is a potential for serious and large public disorder to emerge this summer.”

Prof Stott said circumstances will change considerably in coming months as a result of the pandemic, adding: “There are important issues about inequality that could, if not dealt with properly, feed into a situation in the future over the summer months where confrontations develop.”

Localised lockdowns could become “very problematic” for police if the rules mean people living in poorer areas face tougher restrictions, he said.

Asked whether allegations over the Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings breaching lockdown could contribute to unrest, Prof Stott said: “We are at a really, really pivotal time and the loss of trust and confidence that has been brought about by the Cummings affair has not assisted in maintaining that adherence.”

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “At this stage there is no indication or intelligence to suggest any public disorder is due to take place over the summer in Suffolk in relation to Covid public health regulations.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and continue to engage closely with our communities across the county.

“The public should be reassured we are well prepared to respond if the need arises.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Returning shoppers find Ipswich Cornhill won’t be finished until August

Work is underway on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture:SARAHLUCYBROWN

Zero new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in region’s hospitals in two days

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: BRAD JONES

‘Lonely’ widower caught with indecent images of children on computer

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Former school site set to become homes and sports facilities

The former Deben Hgh School Picture: JERRY TURNER

From a 24-hour salon to no more waiting areas – how hairdressers are preparing to reopen

Abi Cutter, co-owner of Lipstick & Locks in Sudbury, which is becoming a 24-hour salon on its first day of reopening. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS
Drive 24