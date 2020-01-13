E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teens on bikes try to steal ear pods in attempted Ipswich robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:27 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 13 January 2020

Silent Street in Ipswich

Silent Street in Ipswich

Archant

Two teenagers on bikes tried to steal a man's ear pods in an attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery in Silent Street, near the town centre, at around 7.30am on Monday, January 13.

According to a police spokesman, the victim, a man, was approached by two teenagers on pushbikes who then attempted to steal his ear pods.

She added the two men fled the scene on their bikes and that police are yet to make any arrests.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who has any information that could assist officers in their investigation.

The suspects are described as being in their teens and speaking with English accents.

If you have any information, call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/2490/20.

